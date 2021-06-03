Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.05

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and traded as low as $15.27. Capcom shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 2,185 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

