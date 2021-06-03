Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €154.00 ($181.18). Capgemini shares last traded at €152.60 ($179.53), with a volume of 244,332 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €151.25.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

