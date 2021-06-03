Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.
CGEMY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.