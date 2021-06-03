Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Set at C$45.00 by National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) received a C$45.00 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPX. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.18.

CPX stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.70. 313,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.36. Capital Power has a one year low of C$26.13 and a one year high of C$40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

