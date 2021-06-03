Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.72

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and traded as high as $26.77. Capitala Finance shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 54,892 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPTA shares. TheStreet raised Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

