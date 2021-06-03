Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.78.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

