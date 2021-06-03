Carbon Hits Market Cap of $5.05 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $182,328.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00317510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.97 or 0.01186984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,553.08 or 0.99922850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033524 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,003,837 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

