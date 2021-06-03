Cardano Price Tops $1.77 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $56.59 billion and approximately $4.06 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050544 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00274171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00031337 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

