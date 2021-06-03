CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $52.82 million and approximately $130,757.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00082470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.01016720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.99 or 0.09339818 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

