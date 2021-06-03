Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,864.20

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,864.20 ($24.36) and last traded at GBX 1,837.80 ($24.01), with a volume of 1078842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,845.20 ($24.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,115.68. The company has a market cap of £21.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

