Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Capitalization of $266.78 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $266.78 million and $25.19 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.00339772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.64 or 0.01193471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.03 or 1.00214157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034100 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,573,573 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

