Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.52% of Casey’s General Stores worth $121,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $214.83 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

