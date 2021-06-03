CashBet Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $10.39. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00081942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.01012000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.45 or 0.09329059 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

