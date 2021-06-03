Casper Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Casper has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $188.33 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00316663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00227632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.01187733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,102.99 or 0.99827899 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

