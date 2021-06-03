Caspian Hits Market Cap of $13.78 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $421,909.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00082496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.01026749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.78 or 0.09357298 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

