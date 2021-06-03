Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Hilton Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,180 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.62.

CAT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.21. 19,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.