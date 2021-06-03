Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $246.41

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $246.41 and last traded at $244.72, with a volume of 124513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.51. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

