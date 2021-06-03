Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 517,534 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

