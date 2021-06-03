Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report sales of $32.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.72 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $28.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $131.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $135.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $134.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.88 million to $140.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDR shares. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

