Celer Network (CELR) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $269.36 million and approximately $76.08 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.01029354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.03 or 0.09365903 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.