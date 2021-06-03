Celer Network Price Tops $0.0448 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $251.21 million and $63.35 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00079442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.01001328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.94 or 0.10338661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.