Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.37

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.37 and traded as high as C$10.46. Celestica shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 137,996 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Celestica alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.