Centaur Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $936,177.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Centaur has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $936,177.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.00996141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.68 or 0.09322097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052208 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

