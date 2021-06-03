Centric Cash (CNS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $413,732.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $2.04 million and $413,732.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 376.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00087255 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,222,638,812 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

