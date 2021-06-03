Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $19.61 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Penske Automotive Group worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

