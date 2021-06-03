Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Donaldson worth $23,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after buying an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

