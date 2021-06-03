Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $13.77

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $13.25. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 2,494 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.85.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

