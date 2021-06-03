Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $800.00

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.45), with a volume of 29498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 785 ($10.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £234.63 million and a PE ratio of 54.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total value of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

