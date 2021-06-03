CertiK Hits Market Capitalization of $66.13 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. CertiK has a total market cap of $66.13 million and $8.97 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00312696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00232952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.01190597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.10 or 0.99841853 BTC.

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,498,041 coins and its circulating supply is 45,197,717 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

