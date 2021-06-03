Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Stephen Quin Sells 20,000 Shares

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) insider Stephen Quin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.78 ($6.27), for a total value of A$175,500.00 ($125,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.51.

Get Chalice Mining alerts:

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper- platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers situated in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Pyramid Hill gold project, which covers an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in Bendigo Region, Victoria.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.