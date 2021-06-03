ChartEx Achieves Market Cap of $359,670.94 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $359,670.94 and approximately $22,567.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00284841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00195573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.72 or 0.01178683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,889.17 or 0.99925689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034111 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.