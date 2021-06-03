Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 322.73 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($4.02), with a volume of 102007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.50 ($4.00).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £867.07 million and a PE ratio of 25.54.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £48,060 ($62,790.70). Also, insider Andrew Davies acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

