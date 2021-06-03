Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 296.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,637 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Chevron by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $108.08 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

