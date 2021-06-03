Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.04, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34. Chewy has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.