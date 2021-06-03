Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,269.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,437.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

