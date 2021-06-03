Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.71

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.71 and last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 16746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 85.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

