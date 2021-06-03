Chromia Tops One Day Volume of $32.06 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Chromia has a total market cap of $94.80 million and $32.06 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.61 or 0.01013658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.92 or 0.09340889 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

