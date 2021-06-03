Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down to $40.18

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.18, but opened at $38.66. Chuy’s shares last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 1,156 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

The firm has a market cap of $790.05 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,111. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 30.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 113,338 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

