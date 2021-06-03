CIBC Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $43.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperformer” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.92% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of LB opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

