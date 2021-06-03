CIBC Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:LB traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.