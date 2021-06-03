Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.00. Cineplex shares last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 1,141,101 shares.

CGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.2198616 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

