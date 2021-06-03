Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $352.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.88. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

