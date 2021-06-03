Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 508,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,489,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

