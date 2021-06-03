Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,131 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 3.8% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,489,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

