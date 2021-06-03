City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $560.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 56229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 535.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.