Civitas (CIV) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Civitas has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $184,791.24 and $16.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028465 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001540 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002381 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,102,351 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

