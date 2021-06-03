Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.13

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $8.79. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 86,050 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,357,638 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,305 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.