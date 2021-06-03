ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,597 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTR opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

