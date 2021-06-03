Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00005397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $15,418.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00071003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00283913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00194313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.09 or 0.01189086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,098.33 or 1.00176730 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

