Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Critical Comparison

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 26.11% 23.54% 16.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clikia and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 8.61 $40.27 billion $58.61 39.99

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clikia and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 2 42 0 2.95

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $2,510.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

Alphabet beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

